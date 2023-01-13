Sheffield West Fork dims lights on Rockford 74-15

Sheffield West Fork showed no mercy to Rockford, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 74-15 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 13.
Last season, Sheffield West Fork and Rockford squared off with January 24, 2022 at Rockford High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Rockford took on Greene North Butler on January 6 at Rockford High School. For more, click here.
