Impressive was a ready adjective for Sheffield West Fork's 65-28 throttling of Nashua-Plainfield in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The last time Sheffield West Fork and Nashua-Plainfield played in a 65-36 game on February 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 27, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Osage . Click here for a recap. Sheffield West Fork took on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on January 27 at Saint Ansgar High School. For a full recap, click here.

