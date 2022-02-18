Sheffield West Fork delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Jewell South Hamilton 62-53

A sigh of relief filled the air in Sheffield West Fork's locker room after Friday's 62-53 win against Jewell South Hamilton in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 18.

The Warhawks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 62-53 lead over the Hawks.

