Sheffield West Fork darts by Osage in easy victory 60-35

Sheffield West Fork's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Osage during a 60-35 blowout at Sheffield West Fork High on December 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Osage and Sheffield West Fork played in a 40-38 game on February 7, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 13, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Manly Central Springs and Osage took on Mason City Newman Catholic on December 15 at Osage High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.