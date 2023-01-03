Shaken, not stirred, Winthrop East Buchanan cracks Alburnett 65-43

Winthrop East Buchanan dismissed Alburnett by a 65-43 count on January 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The last time Alburnett and Winthrop East Buchanan played in a 39-35 game on February 4, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 20, Alburnett faced off against Springville and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Calmar South Winn on December 19 at Calmar South Winneshiek High School. For a full recap, click here.
