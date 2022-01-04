 Skip to main content
Shaken, not stirred, Osage cracks Rockford 54-18

Osage's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 54-18 win over Rockford on January 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The Green Devils fought to a 27-8 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.

In recent action on December 21, Rockford faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Osage took on Sheffield West Fork on December 21 at Sheffield West Fork High School. For more, click here.

