Shaken, not stirred, Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon cracks Independence 49-24

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Independence 49-24 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Independence faced off on February 12, 2022 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 15, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Iowa City Regina and Independence took on Center Point CPU on December 13 at Center Point-Urbana High School. For more, click here.
