Shaken, not stirred, Letts Louisa-Muscatine cracks Kalona Hillcrest Academy 50-23

Letts Louisa-Muscatine put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Kalona Hillcrest Academy for a 50-23 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Letts Louisa-Muscatine and Kalona Hillcrest Academy squared off with December 7, 2021 at Letts Louisa-Muscatine last season. For more, click here.
Recently on December 3, Kalona Hillcrest Academy squared off with Bellevue Marquette Catholic in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
