 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shaken, not stirred, Letts Louisa-Muscatine cracks Kalona Hillcrest Academy 50-23

  • 0

Letts Louisa-Muscatine put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Kalona Hillcrest Academy for a 50-23 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Letts Louisa-Muscatine and Kalona Hillcrest Academy squared off with December 7, 2021 at Letts Louisa-Muscatine last season. For more, click here.

Recently on December 3, Kalona Hillcrest Academy squared off with Bellevue Marquette Catholic in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News