Shaken, not stirred, Jesup cracks Gladbrook-Reinbeck 55-32

Jesup showered the scoreboard with points to drown Gladbrook-Reinbeck 55-32 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 7, Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off against Eldora South Hardin and Jesup took on Sumner-Fred on December 7 at Jesup High School. For a full recap, click here.
The J-Hawks struck in front of the Rebels 24-6 to begin the second quarter.
Jesup registered a 34-14 advantage at half over Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
Jesup took control in the third quarter with a 47-21 advantage over Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
