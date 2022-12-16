Shaken, not stirred, Dike-New Hartford cracks Waterloo Columbus 76-38

Dike-New Hartford's river of points eventually washed away Waterloo Columbus in a 76-38 cavalcade in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Dike-New Hartford and Waterloo Columbus played in a 70-25 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Waterloo Columbus faced off against Denver and Dike-New Hartford took on Center Point CPU on December 10 at Dike-New Hartford High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.