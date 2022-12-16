 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shaken, not stirred, Dike-New Hartford cracks Waterloo Columbus 76-38

Dike-New Hartford's river of points eventually washed away Waterloo Columbus in a 76-38 cavalcade in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The last time Dike-New Hartford and Waterloo Columbus played in a 70-25 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Waterloo Columbus faced off against Denver and Dike-New Hartford took on Center Point CPU on December 10 at Dike-New Hartford High School. Click here for a recap

