Shaken, not stirred, Dike-New Hartford cracks Aplington-Parkersburg 61-28

The force was strong for Dike-New Hartford as it pierced Aplington-Parkersburg during Friday's 61-28 thumping in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 6.

Dike-New Hartford drew first blood by forging a 16-7 margin over Aplington-Parkersburg after the first quarter.

The Wolverines opened an immense 39-12 gap over the Falcons at the half.

Dike-New Hartford stormed to a 55-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons rallied in the final quarter, but the Wolverines skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.