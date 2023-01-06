 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shaken, not stirred, Dike-New Hartford cracks Aplington-Parkersburg 61-28

The force was strong for Dike-New Hartford as it pierced Aplington-Parkersburg during Friday's 61-28 thumping in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 6.

Dike-New Hartford drew first blood by forging a 16-7 margin over Aplington-Parkersburg after the first quarter.

The Wolverines opened an immense 39-12 gap over the Falcons at the half.

Dike-New Hartford stormed to a 55-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons rallied in the final quarter, but the Wolverines skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Dike-New Hartford and Aplington-Parkersburg faced off on February 4, 2022 at Dike-New Hartford High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

