Shaken, not stirred, Davenport Central cracks Davenport West 62-16

Davenport Central swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Davenport West 62-16 at Davenport Central High on January 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The Blue Devils made the first move by forging a 22-5 margin over the Falcons after the first quarter.
Davenport Central's offense stomped on to a 55-15 lead over Davenport West at the half.
Recently on December 21 , Davenport Central squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
