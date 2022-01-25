 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shaken, not stirred, Aplington-Parkersburg cracks Gladbrook-Reinbeck 80-33

  • 0

Impressive was a ready adjective for Aplington-Parkersburg's 80-33 throttling of Gladbrook-Reinbeck in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 17, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Waterloo Columbus and Gladbrook-Reinbeck took on Eldora South Hardin on January 17 at Eldora South Hardin High School. Click here for a recap

Aplington-Parkersburg opened with a 19-10 advantage over Gladbrook-Reinbeck through the first quarter.

The Falcons' shooting thundered to a 46-16 lead over the Rebels at the intermission.

The Falcons' domination showed as they carried a 76-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

People are also reading…

Aplington-Parkersburg matched Gladbrook-Reinbeck's offensive output 4-4 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dike-New Hartford holds No. 1 spot, keeps winning streak alive

Dike-New Hartford holds No. 1 spot, keeps winning streak alive

Coming off of taking state last year, the Dike-New Hartford girls’ basketball team is on track to repeat their success by holding onto their No. 1 spot in the North Iowa Cedar League’s Central Pod conference, and have kept a four-year winning streak at home alive.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is The MLB HOF voting outdated?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News