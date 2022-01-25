Shaken, not stirred, Aplington-Parkersburg cracks Gladbrook-Reinbeck 80-33

Impressive was a ready adjective for Aplington-Parkersburg's 80-33 throttling of Gladbrook-Reinbeck in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Aplington-Parkersburg opened with a 19-10 advantage over Gladbrook-Reinbeck through the first quarter.

The Falcons' shooting thundered to a 46-16 lead over the Rebels at the intermission.

The Falcons' domination showed as they carried a 76-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

Aplington-Parkersburg matched Gladbrook-Reinbeck's offensive output 4-4 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.

