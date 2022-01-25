Shaken, not stirred, Aplington-Parkersburg cracks Gladbrook-Reinbeck 80-33

Impressive was a ready adjective for Aplington-Parkersburg's 80-33 throttling of Gladbrook-Reinbeck in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 17, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Waterloo Columbus and Gladbrook-Reinbeck took on Eldora South Hardin on January 17 at Eldora South Hardin High School. Click here for a recap
Aplington-Parkersburg opened with a 19-10 advantage over Gladbrook-Reinbeck through the first quarter.
The Falcons' shooting thundered to a 46-16 lead over the Rebels at the intermission.
The Falcons' domination showed as they carried a 76-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
People are also reading…
Aplington-Parkersburg matched Gladbrook-Reinbeck's offensive output 4-4 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.