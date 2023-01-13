 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shaken, not stirred, Aplington-Parkersburg cracks Denver 50-30

Aplington-Parkersburg put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Denver for a 50-30 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Aplington-Parkersburg opened with a 12-4 advantage over Denver through the first quarter.

The Falcons registered a 31-6 advantage at intermission over the Cyclones.

Aplington-Parkersburg pulled to a 43-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones narrowed the gap 16-7 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Denver and Aplington-Parkersburg squared off with February 23, 2022 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 7, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Van Meter and Denver took on Hudson on January 6 at Denver High School. For results, click here.

