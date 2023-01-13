Shaken, not stirred, Aplington-Parkersburg cracks Denver 50-30

Aplington-Parkersburg put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Denver for a 50-30 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Aplington-Parkersburg opened with a 12-4 advantage over Denver through the first quarter.

The Falcons registered a 31-6 advantage at intermission over the Cyclones.

Aplington-Parkersburg pulled to a 43-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones narrowed the gap 16-7 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.