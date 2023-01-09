Shaken, not stirred, Ackley AGWSR cracks Traer North Tama 69-32

Ackley AGWSR dismissed Traer North Tama by a 69-32 count for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 9.
The last time Traer North Tama and Ackley AGWSR played in a 22-21 game on January 29, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
