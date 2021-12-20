Second half defense lifts Sailors to huge win over Dunkerton

After one half of play, the Columbus Catholic Sailors and Dunkerton Raiders were neck and neck. The second half, however, was a whole different story.

The Sailor defense held the Raiders without a field goal in the third quarter and surrendered just four second half points on the way to a 35-13 victory. The win moves the Sailors to 3-5 on the season.

"I think we all knew what we had to do together," said sophomore Morgan Bradley, who led CHS with nine points. "We just had to hustle down on defense and we had to work hard. We knew our defense would carry our team so we all worked hard on that."

It was an even game in the first half of play as Columbus Catholic led 13-9 at the midway point. In the second half, it was all Sailors as they started off the third quarter on a 9-0 run. The only points for Dunkerton in the quarter came off a pair of free throws as the Columbus defense was absolutely suffocating. The Sailors led 26-11 heading into the final quarter of play.

The fourth quarter wasn't much different. Though Dunkerton did manage to get a layup to end their field goal drought, the Sailors added another nine points and got the win.

"We wanted to get out and transition and run a little bit so we could turn some of our defense into offense," said head coach Cory O'Brien. "I thought our defense was phenomenal tonight. Our offense still isn't clicking quite yet, but we did enough in the second half to get it done."

Natalie Steele added eight points for the Sailors. Dunkerton is 3-4 on the year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0