 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar takes victory lap over Greene North Butler 51-30

  • 0

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar handled Greene North Butler 51-30 in an impressive showing in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 17.

In recent action on January 11, Greene North Butler faced off against Northwood-Kensett and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Mason City Newman Catholic on January 7 at Saint Ansgar High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News