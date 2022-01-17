Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar takes victory lap over Greene North Butler 51-30

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar handled Greene North Butler 51-30 in an impressive showing in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 17.
In recent action on January 11, Greene North Butler faced off against Northwood-Kensett and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Mason City Newman Catholic on January 7 at Saint Ansgar High School. Click here for a recap
