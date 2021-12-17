 Skip to main content
Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar survives taut tilt with Sheffield West Fork 42-41

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Sheffield West Fork 42-41 in Iowa girls basketball on December 17.

In recent action on December 7, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Northwood-Kensett and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Lake Mills on December 11 at Saint Ansgar High School. For more, click here.

