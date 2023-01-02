Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar shuts off the power on Charles City 77-47

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Charles City 77-47 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 2.
The last time Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Charles City played in a 68-36 game on January 3, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 20, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Rockford and Charles City took on New Hampton on December 20 at Charles City High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.