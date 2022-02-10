Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar pushes over Buffalo Center North Iowa 46-34

Saddled up and ready to go, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar spurred past Buffalo Center North Iowa 46-34 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 10.

The Saints' offense jumped to a 23-17 lead over the Bison at halftime.

The Saints' control showed as they carried a 41-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.