Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar pushes over Buffalo Center North Iowa 46-34

Saddled up and ready to go, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar spurred past Buffalo Center North Iowa 46-34 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 10.
In recent action on January 31, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Cresco Crestwood and Buffalo Center North Iowa took on Lake Mills on February 1 at Lake Mills High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Saints' offense jumped to a 23-17 lead over the Bison at halftime.
The Saints' control showed as they carried a 41-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
