Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar pockets solid victory over Northwood-Kensett 47-43

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar upended Northwood-Kensett for a narrow 47-43 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 21, Northwood-Kensett faced off against Manly Central Springs and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Rockford on December 21 at Saint Ansgar High School. Click here for a recap
