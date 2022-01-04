 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar pockets solid victory over Northwood-Kensett 47-43

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar upended Northwood-Kensett for a narrow 47-43 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 21, Northwood-Kensett faced off against Manly Central Springs and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Rockford on December 21 at Saint Ansgar High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Las Vegas snag victory over Colts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News