Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Nashua-Plainfield from start to finish for a 59-21 victory in Iowa girls basketball on January 24.
Last season, Nashua-Plainfield and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squared off with February 15, 2022 at Saint Ansgar High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Osage and Nashua-Plainfield took on Mason City Newman Catholic on January 17 at Mason City Newman Catholic High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.