 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Courier is partnering with Community Bank & Trust who are sponsoring 1,375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar dims lights on Rockford 52-3

  • 0

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar lit up the scoreboard on December 20 to propel past Rockford for a 52-3 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game

The last time Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Rockford played in a 49-28 game on February 8, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 8, Rockford faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Greene North Butler on December 9 at Saint Ansgar High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News