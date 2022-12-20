Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar dims lights on Rockford 52-3

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar lit up the scoreboard on December 20 to propel past Rockford for a 52-3 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game
The last time Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Rockford played in a 49-28 game on February 8, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 8, Rockford faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Greene North Butler on December 9 at Saint Ansgar High School. For a full recap, click here.
