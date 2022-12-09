Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar comes to play in easy win over Greene North Butler 56-15

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Greene North Butler 56-15 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 9.
The last time Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Greene North Butler played in a 51-23 game on January 21, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Greene North Butler took on Mason City Newman Catholic on December 2 at Mason City Newman Catholic High School. Click here for a recap
