Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar claims gritty victory against Cresco Crestwood 51-47

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar derailed Cresco Crestwood's hopes after a 51-47 verdict in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The last time Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Cresco Crestwood played in a 47-37 game on January 31, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 17, Cresco Crestwood faced off against Charles City . Click here for a recap. Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Nashua-Plainfield on January 24 at Saint Ansgar High School. For more, click here.

