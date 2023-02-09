Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar scored early and often to roll over Greene North Butler 50-15 at Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar High on February 9 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Greene North Butler squared off with January 21, 2022 at Saint Ansgar High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 30, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Cresco Crestwood . For results, click here. Greene North Butler took on Rockford on February 3 at Greene North Butler High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.