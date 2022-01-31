Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar cancels check from Cresco Crestwood 47-37

Stretched out and finally snapped, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar put just enough pressure on Cresco Crestwood to earn a 47-37 victory at Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar High on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

