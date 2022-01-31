 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar cancels check from Cresco Crestwood 47-37

  • 0

Stretched out and finally snapped, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar put just enough pressure on Cresco Crestwood to earn a 47-37 victory at Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar High on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Recently on January 25 , Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squared up on Nashua-Plainfield in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

West girls cruise past East 60-36

West girls cruise past East 60-36

Hallie Poock (17 points, six boards) and Sahara Williams (16 points) led the Wahawks while the Trojans were led by Key'Lajaha Jefferson-Putman (15 points, eight rebounds).

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News