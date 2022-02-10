Ruh-Roh, Tama Meskwaki Settlement shuts down Garwin GMG 48-28

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Tama Meskwaki Settlement broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 48-28 explosion on Garwin GMG in Iowa girls basketball on February 10.

Tama Meskwaki Settlement opened with a 9-6 advantage over Garwin GMG through the first quarter.

Tama Meskwaki Settlement's shooting moved to a 23-11 lead over Garwin GMG at the intermission.

