 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ruh-Roh, Tama Meskwaki Settlement shuts down Garwin GMG 48-28

  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Tama Meskwaki Settlement broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 48-28 explosion on Garwin GMG in Iowa girls basketball on February 10.

Tama Meskwaki Settlement opened with a 9-6 advantage over Garwin GMG through the first quarter.

Tama Meskwaki Settlement's shooting moved to a 23-11 lead over Garwin GMG at the intermission.

In recent action on February 4, Tama Meskwaki Settlement faced off against Waterloo Christian and Garwin GMG took on Belle Plaine on February 4 at Garwin GMG High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic fashion is more than meets the eye

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News