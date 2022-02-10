Ruh-Roh, Tama Meskwaki Settlement shuts down Garwin GMG 48-28

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Tama Meskwaki Settlement broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 48-28 explosion on Garwin GMG in Iowa girls basketball on February 10.
Tama Meskwaki Settlement opened with a 9-6 advantage over Garwin GMG through the first quarter.
Tama Meskwaki Settlement's shooting moved to a 23-11 lead over Garwin GMG at the intermission.
In recent action on February 4, Tama Meskwaki Settlement faced off against Waterloo Christian and Garwin GMG took on Belle Plaine on February 4 at Garwin GMG High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.