Ruh-Roh, Sumner-Fred shuts down Oelwein 58-16

Sumner-Fred handled Oelwein 58-16 in an impressive showing in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 27, Sumner-Fred faced off against Dunkerton and Oelwein took on Jesup on January 28 at Jesup High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.