Ruh-Roh, Grundy Center shuts down Oelwein 66-28

Grundy Center rolled past Oelwein for a comfortable 66-28 victory at Oelwein High on January 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 3, Oelwein faced off against Independence and Grundy Center took on Nevada on January 6 at Grundy Center High School. For more, click here.
