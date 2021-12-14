Ruh-Roh, Central DeWitt shuts down Davenport West 66-16

Central DeWitt dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 66-16 victory over Davenport West in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The Sabers opened with a 29-6 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.
Central DeWitt registered a 43-6 advantage at halftime over Davenport West.
Central DeWitt took charge over Davenport West 59-6 heading to the fourth quarter.
