Ruh-Roh, Central DeWitt shuts down Davenport West 66-16

Central DeWitt dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 66-16 victory over Davenport West in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Sabers opened with a 29-6 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.

Central DeWitt registered a 43-6 advantage at halftime over Davenport West.

Central DeWitt took charge over Davenport West 59-6 heading to the fourth quarter.

