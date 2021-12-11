Rockford triumphs in strong showing over Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran 58-29

Rockford showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran 58-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 3, Rockford faced off against Sheffield West Fork and Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran took on Colo-Nesco on December 3 at Colo-Nesco High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
