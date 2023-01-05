Rockford overcomes Tripoli in seat-squirming affair 47-42

Rockford showed its poise to outlast a game Tripoli squad for a 47-42 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on January 5.
Last season, Tripoli and Rockford faced off on January 6, 2022 at Tripoli High School. Click here for a recap.
