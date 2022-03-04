Rock Rapids Central Lyon's convoy passes Denver 53-35

Rock Rapids Central Lyon grabbed a 53-35 victory at the expense of Denver in Iowa girls basketball on March 4.
Rock Rapids Central Lyon opened with a 12-9 advantage over Denver through the first quarter.
Rock Rapids Central Lyon's shooting moved to a 26-19 lead over Denver at the intermission.
The Lions jumped on top in front of the Cyclones 44-26 to begin the fourth quarter.
Fireworks started in the fourth quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 53-35 tie.
