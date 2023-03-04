Dike-New Hartford handed Rock Rapids Central Lyon a tough 64-49 loss in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Dike-New Hartford moved in front of Rock Rapids Central Lyon 13-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolverines registered a 32-21 advantage at intermission over the Lions.

Dike-New Hartford jumped to a 50-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-13 points differential.

The last time Dike-New Hartford and Rock Rapids Central Lyon played in a 59-52 game on March 5, 2022. For results, click here.

