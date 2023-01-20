Riverside Highland delivers smashing punch to stump Packwood Pekin 46-24

Riverside Highland delivered all the smoke to disorient Packwood Pekin and flew away with a 46-24 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Packwood Pekin and Riverside Highland squared off with February 3, 2022 at Packwood Pekin High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 9, Riverside Highland faced off against Packwood Pekin and Riverside Highland took on Packwood Pekin on January 9 at Riverside Highland High School. For results, click here.
