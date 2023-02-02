Riceville earned a convincing 61-15 win over Rockford for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 2.

Last season, Riceville and Rockford squared off with February 10, 2022 at Rockford High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 27, Riceville faced off against Clarksville . Click here for a recap. Rockford took on Manly Central Springs on January 27 at Rockford High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.