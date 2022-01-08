Riceville rolls like thunder over Garwin GMG 58-25

Riceville showered the scoreboard with points to drown Garwin GMG 58-25 in Iowa girls basketball on January 8.
In recent action on January 3, Riceville faced off against Northwood-Kensett and Garwin GMG took on Waterloo Christian on January 4 at Garwin GMG High School. For a full recap, click here.
