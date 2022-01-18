Riceville rides to cruise control win over Janesville 68-26

Riceville swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Janesville 68-26 on January 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 10, Riceville faced off against Janesville and Janesville took on Waterloo Christian on January 11 at Janesville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
