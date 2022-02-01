Riceville earns solid win over Waterloo Christian 59-49

Saddled up and ready to go, Riceville spurred past Waterloo Christian 59-49 in Iowa girls basketball action on February 1.
In recent action on January 24, Waterloo Christian faced off against Waterloo Columbus and Riceville took on Janesville on January 18 at Riceville High School. For more, click here.
