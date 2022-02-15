 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Riceville earns solid win over Northwood-Kensett 57-42

Stretched out and finally snapped, Riceville put just enough pressure on Northwood-Kensett to earn a 57-42 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on February 15.

In recent action on February 10, Riceville faced off against Rockford and Northwood-Kensett took on Greene North Butler on February 10 at Northwood-Kensett High School. Click here for a recap

