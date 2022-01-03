Riceville designs winning blueprint on Northwood-Kensett 41-29

Riceville trucked Northwood-Kensett on the road to a 41-29 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 21, Northwood-Kensett faced off against Manly Central Springs and Riceville took on Gilbertville Don Bosco on December 22 at Gilbertville Don Bosco High School. For a full recap, click here.
