Resolve: Aplington-Parkersburg roars from behind to topple Hudson 57-41

Aplington-Parkersburg trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 57-41 win over Hudson in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 31.

Hudson authored a promising start, taking a 10-9 advantage over Aplington-Parkersburg at the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 22-22 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Aplington-Parkersburg darted ahead over Hudson when the fourth quarter began 30-29.

The Falcons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 27-12 edge.

The last time Aplington-Parkersburg and Hudson played in a 50-35 game on February 1, 2022.

