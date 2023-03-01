Remsen St. Mary's notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Sheffield West Fork 54-41 in Iowa girls basketball action on March 1.

The first quarter gave Remsen St. Mary's a 17-8 lead over Sheffield West Fork.

The Hawks' offense jumped in front for a 32-22 lead over the Warhawks at halftime.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Sheffield West Fork got within 42-33.

Conditioning showed as the Hawks outscored the Warhawks 12-8 in the fourth quarter.

