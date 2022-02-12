Regents hoping to make a run at it

The Waterloo Christian girls basketball team knows what some outsiders might be thinking. After a hot start, they hit a bump in the road that might have some teams overlooking them as the 1A postseason goes on.

That's just fine by the Regents. It makes it much easier to take teams by surprise that way.

Though why anyone would be surprised by Waterloo Christian at this point is a fair question.

The Regents started the season off by winning their first seven games and started 9-1 overall. They were rarely even challenged during that span.

By their own admission, however, they hit a bit of a lull after that hot start as they went 3-7 the rest of the regular season to go 12-8 overall. Their confidence took a bit of a hit during that time, most certainly, but they're riding high after the opening round of postseason play.

The Regents went on the road to take on Dunkerton this past Thursday. The game was anyone's contest for a half before Waterloo Christian began to distance themselves and eventually pulled out a 39-33 win to advance to the 1A Region 5 quarterfinals. Obviously all postseason games are must wins, but the confidence boost the Regents received from the game was equally as important as the win itself.

"We started out the year really, really strong," said Regents head coach Wes Kennedy. "Then we hit that middle section and things got a little rocky. I think our confidence got shaken."

So what do the Regents have to do in order to extend their postseason lives? Kennedy believes it comes down to one word.

"The word I've been preaching to them is just commit," he said. "Commit to whatever we ask them to do. If we can commit, we can make those adjustments. I just think that has to be the message throughout however long we get to do this thing."

The Regents have the talent to do this thing for quite a while. Katie Costello is just a sophomore, but she's been absolutely phenomenal all year long. She's averaged 16 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game this season in an excellent campaign. Her teammate Reagan Wheeler, also a sophomore, has been just as outstanding as she's averaged 15 points, 9.1 boards and 2.3 blocks per game. Add in the senior leadership of Sidra Wheeler and Allison White, and you have a team very much capable of making a run in 1A.

The Regents hit a rough patch mid-year. Kennedy admitted it himself. Still, they played inspired basketball against Dunkerton and plan to do the same thing this Tuesday on the road against Meskwaki Settlement, a team that they recently lost to. The Regents know what they have to do in order to keep going.

Now, all that's left to do is get it done.

"Our girls trust us," Kennedy said. "We've tried to build that and tell them, 'hey, we're here for you.' We're not here for any accolades for ourselves. We're here to put the best team on the floor that can execute the things that we ask them to do. I really do think if they stay committed to what's asked of them I think we can make a little run at this thing."

