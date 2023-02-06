West Union NFV fans held their breath in an uneasy 51-48 victory over Oelwein in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 6.

Last season, West Union NFV and Oelwein squared off with January 20, 2022 at West Union North Fayette Valley High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 31, Oelwein faced off against Fairbank Wapsie Valley. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.