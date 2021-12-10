Razor thin: Vinton-Shellsburg earns tough victory over Solon 60-57

Vinton-Shellsburg broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Solon 60-57 in Iowa girls basketball on December 10.
In recent action on December 3, Vinton-Shellsburg faced off against Manchester West Delaware and Solon took on Alleman North Polk on December 4 at Solon High School. Click here for a recap
