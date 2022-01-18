Razor thin: Van Horne Benton earns tough victory over Center Point CPU 41-38

Van Horne Benton edged Center Point CPU in a close 41-38 encounter in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 18.
The first quarter gave the Bobcats a 16-10 lead over the Stormin' Pointers.
The Stormin' Pointers took a 25-20 lead over the Bobcats heading to the half locker room.
Van Horne Benton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 37-30 lead over Center Point CPU.
Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Bobcats had enough offense to deny the Stormin' Pointers in the end.
In recent action on January 7, Center Point CPU faced off against Williamsburg and Van Horne Benton took on Waverly-Sr on January 10 at Van Horne Benton Community High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.