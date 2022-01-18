Razor thin: Van Horne Benton earns tough victory over Center Point CPU 41-38

Van Horne Benton edged Center Point CPU in a close 41-38 encounter in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 18.

The first quarter gave the Bobcats a 16-10 lead over the Stormin' Pointers.

The Stormin' Pointers took a 25-20 lead over the Bobcats heading to the half locker room.

Van Horne Benton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 37-30 lead over Center Point CPU.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Bobcats had enough offense to deny the Stormin' Pointers in the end.

