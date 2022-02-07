Razor thin: Osage earns tough victory over Sheffield West Fork 40-38

Osage knocked off Sheffield West Fork 40-38 at Sheffield West Fork High on February 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The Warhawks took a 21-19 lead over the Green Devils heading to the intermission locker room.
The Green Devils broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-23 lead over the Warhawks.
In recent action on February 1, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Greene North Butler and Osage took on Rockford on February 1 at Rockford High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
