 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Razor thin: Osage earns tough victory over Sheffield West Fork 40-38

  • 0

Osage knocked off Sheffield West Fork 40-38 at Sheffield West Fork High on February 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The Warhawks took a 21-19 lead over the Green Devils heading to the intermission locker room.

The Green Devils broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-23 lead over the Warhawks.

In recent action on February 1, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Greene North Butler and Osage took on Rockford on February 1 at Rockford High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Early Olympic standouts as the Beijing games begin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News