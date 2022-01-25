Razor thin: Nashua-Plainfield earns tough victory over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 40-38

Nashua-Plainfield broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 40-38 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 18, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Osage and Nashua-Plainfield took on Mason City Newman Catholic on January 18 at Nashua-Plainfield High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
